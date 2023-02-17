Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,001,696 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

VSH stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

