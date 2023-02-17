Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000.

Shares of VC stock opened at $166.23 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.83.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

