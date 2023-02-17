Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

