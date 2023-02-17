Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

NYSE WPM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

