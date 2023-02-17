Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 3,000 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. CX Institutional bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $43,425,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

