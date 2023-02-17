Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 66,607 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,806.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

