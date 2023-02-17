XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $43.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

