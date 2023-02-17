Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,891 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OGE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.