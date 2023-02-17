Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

