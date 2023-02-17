Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

