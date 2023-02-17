Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,516,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,563,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after buying an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

NWSA opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

