Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.1 %

DKS stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

