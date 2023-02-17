Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $930,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

