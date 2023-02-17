Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,157 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

PNW stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

