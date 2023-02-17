Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

NYSE ST opened at $52.38 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

