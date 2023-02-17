Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,632 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunPower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in SunPower by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SunPower by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

