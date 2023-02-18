1,368 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of WLY opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

