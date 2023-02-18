28,873 Shares in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 7.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 28.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.