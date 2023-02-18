5,485 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $61.29 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.