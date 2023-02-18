A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,133 shares of company stock worth $165,255. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

