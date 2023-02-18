Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NVT stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

