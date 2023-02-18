Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 114.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 71.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 136,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $33.53 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

