Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,312 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

