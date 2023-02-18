Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,937 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $6,957,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 771.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 86,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $44.50 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

