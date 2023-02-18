Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,411 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.