Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

