Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 998 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,123 shares of company stock worth $3,624,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

