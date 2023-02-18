Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,465,000. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,291,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

