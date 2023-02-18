Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.51.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

