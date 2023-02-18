Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 56.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,397,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 862,317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vipshop by 3,100.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vipshop by 36.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 565,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $13.76 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

