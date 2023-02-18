Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

