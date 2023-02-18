Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup Price Performance

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.