Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

