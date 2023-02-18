Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLHY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.