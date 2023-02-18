Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 32.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 64.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Insperity by 199.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE NSP opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

