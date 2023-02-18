Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.