Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

