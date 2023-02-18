Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of JD opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.18 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

