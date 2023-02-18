Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 349 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

