Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after purchasing an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

