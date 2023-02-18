Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $301.45 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

