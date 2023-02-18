Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,108 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,523 shares of company stock worth $53,128,690 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

