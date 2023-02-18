Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AerCap

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.