Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $79.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.