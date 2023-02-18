Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,087 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,087 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,637 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

HYT opened at $9.01 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

