Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

