Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

EPA AIR opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €115.07 and its 200-day moving average is €107.28.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

