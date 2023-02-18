Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €100.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

EPA:AIR opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €115.07 and a 200-day moving average of €107.28. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

