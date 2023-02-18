Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.28.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.