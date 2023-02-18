Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €135.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.28. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

